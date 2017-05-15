Gov. Brown's ballot measure committee agrees to pay $1,500 fine for campaign finance violations

Gov. Jerry Brown formed a ballot measure committee in 2012 that faces fines for not properly reporting all contributions.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s committee for the tax measure Proposition 30 in 2012 has agreed to pay $1,500 in fines to the state’s campaign watchdog commission for not properly reporting all contributions.

The committee, which was controlled by Brown, failed to properly report receiving $5,000 or more within 10 days on two occasions. The missing reports should have reported $1,531,427 received from Californians Working Together to Restore and Protect Public Schools, Universities and Public Safety, and $15,000 from the California State Council of Service Employees Issues Committee.

Proposition 30 was approved by voters and temporarily raised taxes on people earning more than $250,000.

In recommending a fine less than the $5,000 maximum penalty, Enforcement Chief Galena West of the Fair Political Practices Commission said in a report that other than the two violations, an audit “found the Committee substantially complied with the [Political Reform] Act’s disclosure and recordkeeping provisions.”

The California FPPC staff has agreed to the $1,500 fine, but it still must be approved by the panel at its May 25 meeting.