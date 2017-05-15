This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown acknowledged the power of President Trump's populist message in a weekend TV interview, but said Trump "doesn't have the answer" for the Americans who voted for him.
- Democrat Bryan Caforio has launched a second bid to run against Republican Rep. Steve Knight.
- The state audit of University of California President Janet Napolitano's office raised questions about some expensive travel costs.
Gov. Brown's ballot measure committee agrees to pay $1,500 fine for campaign finance violations
|Patrick McGreevy
Gov. Jerry Brown’s committee for the tax measure Proposition 30 in 2012 has agreed to pay $1,500 in fines to the state’s campaign watchdog commission for not properly reporting all contributions.
The committee, which was controlled by Brown, failed to properly report receiving $5,000 or more within 10 days on two occasions. The missing reports should have reported $1,531,427 received from Californians Working Together to Restore and Protect Public Schools, Universities and Public Safety, and $15,000 from the California State Council of Service Employees Issues Committee.
Proposition 30 was approved by voters and temporarily raised taxes on people earning more than $250,000.
In recommending a fine less than the $5,000 maximum penalty, Enforcement Chief Galena West of the Fair Political Practices Commission said in a report that other than the two violations, an audit “found the Committee substantially complied with the [Political Reform] Act’s disclosure and recordkeeping provisions.”
The California FPPC staff has agreed to the $1,500 fine, but it still must be approved by the panel at its May 25 meeting.