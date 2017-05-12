Essential Politics
This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.

Reporting from Sacramento

Gov. Jerry Brown heading to China to talk climate change

Chris Megerian
Gov. Jerry Brown speaks at an event in Beijing in 2013. (Andy Wong / Associated Press)
Gov. Jerry Brown is getting ready to go back to China four years after his last trip across the Pacific Ocean. 

The first week of June, the governor plans to attend an international summit on clean energy and meet with other members of a coalition dedicated to fighting climate change. The coalition includes cities, states and provinces who have signed an international agreement promoted by Brown to reduce emissions at faster rates than called for under the Paris agreement on global warming.

During the weeklong trip, Brown is stopping in Beijing, Chengdu and Nanjing to talk with regional and national Chinese officials. 

Brown has been trying to build closer relationships between California and China despite some saber rattling coming from President Trump in Washington. 

