Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.

California Democrats
Reporting from Sacramento

Gov. Jerry Brown will attend economic conference in Russia next week

Chris Megerian

Gov. Jerry Brown is collecting more stamps on his passport this year.

After a trip to China in June, he's jetting to Russia next week, his office announced. Brown will speak to international government and business leaders about the need to combat climate change at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Brown said the forum on trade "isn’t just an occasion to promote investment, it’s an opportunity to strengthen our commitment to decarbonizing the economy."

The governor is scheduled to arrive in Russia on Tuesday and return to California on Friday. On his way to the conference, he's planning to stop in Alaska to meet with scientists and researchers studying climate change.

This won't be Brown's last international trip this year. He's also attending the next United Nations conference on climate change in Bonn, Germany, in November.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
98°