- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is considering calling Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
- Driving into a group of protestors could soon be considered an act of terrorism in California.
- Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will co-sponsor "Medicare for all" legislation to be filed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Gov. Jerry Brown will attend economic conference in Russia next week
|Chris Megerian
Gov. Jerry Brown is collecting more stamps on his passport this year.
After a trip to China in June, he's jetting to Russia next week, his office announced. Brown will speak to international government and business leaders about the need to combat climate change at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Brown said the forum on trade "isn’t just an occasion to promote investment, it’s an opportunity to strengthen our commitment to decarbonizing the economy."
The governor is scheduled to arrive in Russia on Tuesday and return to California on Friday. On his way to the conference, he's planning to stop in Alaska to meet with scientists and researchers studying climate change.
This won't be Brown's last international trip this year. He's also attending the next United Nations conference on climate change in Bonn, Germany, in November.