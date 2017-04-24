Gov. Jerry Brown warns labor members of Republican public works plans that might 'enrich Wall Street'

Gov. Jerry Brown warned on Monday that what he's heard so far from President Trump and congressional Republicans on a major new infrastructure plan sounds more like a way of benefiting the private sector.

"Let's invest in America, not sell it off to the highest bidder," Brown said in an evening speech to the annual conference of the California Labor Federation and the State Building and Construction Trades Council.

The governor, who thanked labor leaders for helping to wrangle votes in the Legislature for the $52-billion transportation plan approved earlier this month, sounded a note of skepticism about the notion of public-private partnerships that could be at the heart of Trump's promise to launch a $1-trillion national effort.

"Here's what they want to do, this is the Republican idea: sell, liquidate," Brown said, referring to what he said could be efforts to finance the effort by selling off publicly owned assets.

"And who benefits?" he asked the crowd. "The guys who put the deal together, the investment bankers who provide all the paper. So watch out for this infrastructure program, that it isn't another way to enrich Wall Street, providing all the financing for the selling of all our public jewels and assets."

California submitted a $100-billion list of infrastructure projects last month to federal officials in hopes of securing a portion of any available dollars. That list included additional federal assistance for California's current effort to build a north-to-south high-speed rail system.