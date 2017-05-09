Sen. Kamala Harris on Idaho congressman's healthcare claim: 'What the ... is that?'

California Sen. Kamala Harris had some heated words this week for an Idaho congressman's assertion at a town hall that “nobody dies because they don’t have access to healthcare."

"Like this guy, this congressman, you might as well say, ‘People don't starve because they don't have food.' What the ... is that? What are you saying? How can you say that?" Harris said during an interview with Pod Save America, a podcast run by former Obama administration staffers. It was recorded live in front of an audience of more than 2,000 people in San Francisco, according to her staff.

You can listen to the podcast here. The Democratic freshman senator's comments to the friendly crowd begin about 42 minutes in.

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) clarified his comment from the town hall by saying it was "inelegant" but that he was pushing back on "a false notion that the Republican health care plan will cause people to die in the streets."

After clearing the House last week, the bill faces a narrow path to passage in the Senate, where Republicans can lose support from just two GOP senators with Vice President Mike Pence's tie-breaking vote.

In the interview, Harris said Democrats have to "speak the truth" if they want to stop the healthcare bill in the Senate.

"The truth is that these folks are playing politics with public health, the truth is that ... if Republicans want people to lose their healthcare then the Republicans needs to lose their job,” she said.

The senator urged people to campaign in the districts of seven vulnerable California House Republicans, all of whom voted for the healthcare bill.

"The decisions those House members make in districts other than the one that you live in will impact you. So go to those districts and knock on those doors and talk to our neighbors, because their constituents are our neighbors. And remind them of why we are all in this," she said.