Hundreds march for May Day at California's Capitol: 'The current presidency has managed to create panic'

Hundreds of people marched to the Capitol in Sacramento on Monday to protest the Trump administration, overly aggressive policing and corporate influence in politics as part of the worldwide May Day protests.

The march, which was convened by various labor unions, began at a Sacramento park.

Rosalina Garcia, an official with the union representing janitorial workers in Sacramento, told the crowd at the Capitol that she’s heard from many colleagues and friends who say the Trump administration’s immigration policies had made children fear going to school because they're worried about potential deportation.

“The current presidency has managed to create panic in our immigrant community,” Garcia said in Spanish.

