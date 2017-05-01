This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California has been building up regulations and legislation for decades that could dash Trump's offshore drilling hopes.
- Here's where California's GOP members of Congress stand on the latest healthcare proposal.
- California's April tax revenue outlooks: Not so good.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Hundreds march for May Day at California's Capitol: 'The current presidency has managed to create panic'
|Liam Dillon
Hundreds of people marched to the Capitol in Sacramento on Monday to protest the Trump administration, overly aggressive policing and corporate influence in politics as part of the worldwide May Day protests.
The march, which was convened by various labor unions, began at a Sacramento park.
Rosalina Garcia, an official with the union representing janitorial workers in Sacramento, told the crowd at the Capitol that she’s heard from many colleagues and friends who say the Trump administration’s immigration policies had made children fear going to school because they're worried about potential deportation.
“The current presidency has managed to create panic in our immigrant community,” Garcia said in Spanish.