This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Campaign finance reports from Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) show expenses at Las Vegas locations even during a probe of his political committee.
- Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight said on Tuesday that it's time for a special prosecutor to take over the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.
- A high-profile effort to overhaul California's bail system could result in "hundreds of millions of dollars" in new government costs.
Rep. Duncan Hunter's campaign spent on trip to Las Vegas amid probe
|Morgan Cook, San Diego Union-Tribune
The latest financial filings from U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) show his campaign continues to incur expenses at places like cigar lounges, where he has said he prefers to hold small-scale fundraising events.
His campaign spent $353 on “food/beverages” at Alpine Tobacco Co., a smoking lounge. The first-quarter report also shows Hunter’s campaign paid a $1,042 hotel bill at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and spent $896 at one of the hotel bars, the Chandelier, where patrons can drink inside a huge crystal chandelier.
Hunter has reimbursed more than $60,000 in mistaken, personal or undocumented expenditures to his treasury since the Federal Election Commission and the San Diego Union-Tribune began questioning his expenses a year ago.
Recently the House Ethics Committee announced it would halt an inquiry into Hunter’s spending in deference to a federal criminal investigation. Use of campaign funds for personal benefit is illegal. Hunter and his campaign have denied any wrongdoing.