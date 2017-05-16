Rep. Duncan Hunter's campaign spent on trip to Las Vegas amid probe

The latest financial filings from U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) show his campaign continues to incur expenses at places like cigar lounges, where he has said he prefers to hold small-scale fundraising events.

His campaign spent $353 on “food/beverages” at Alpine Tobacco Co., a smoking lounge. The first-quarter report also shows Hunter’s campaign paid a $1,042 hotel bill at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and spent $896 at one of the hotel bars, the Chandelier, where patrons can drink inside a huge crystal chandelier.

Hunter has reimbursed more than $60,000 in mistaken, personal or undocumented expenditures to his treasury since the Federal Election Commission and the San Diego Union-Tribune began questioning his expenses a year ago.

Recently the House Ethics Committee announced it would halt an inquiry into Hunter’s spending in deference to a federal criminal investigation. Use of campaign funds for personal benefit is illegal. Hunter and his campaign have denied any wrongdoing.