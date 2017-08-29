This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Violence broke out in the Bay Area even after planned protests were scrapped
Immigrant advocates hold prayer service in Gov. Jerry Brown's office to support 'sanctuary state' legislation
|Jazmine Ulloa
With negotiations heading down to the wire on California's so-called "sanctuary state" legislation, more than a dozen faith leaders poured into Gov. Jerry Brown's office Tuesday to show their support for immigrants who are in the country illegally.
In what they called "an act of civil disobedience," members of the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity held a prayer service to urge Brown not to amend Senate Bill 54, which seeks to limit law enforcement agencies from enforcing immigration laws. The group chanted, sang songs and told stories of parishioners who they said were living in fear under the Trump administration's expanded deportation orders.