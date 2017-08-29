Immigrant advocates hold prayer service in Gov. Jerry Brown's office to support 'sanctuary state' legislation

With negotiations heading down to the wire on California's so-called "sanctuary state" legislation, more than a dozen faith leaders poured into Gov. Jerry Brown's office Tuesday to show their support for immigrants who are in the country illegally.

In what they called "an act of civil disobedience," members of the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity held a prayer service to urge Brown not to amend Senate Bill 54, which seeks to limit law enforcement agencies from enforcing immigration laws. The group chanted, sang songs and told stories of parishioners who they said were living in fear under the Trump administration's expanded deportation orders.