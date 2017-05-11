This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- There's more cash in Gov. Jerry Brown's new budget.
- Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman asked supporters to "push back" against what he called a targeted campaign to spread false rumors about him online.
- Feinstein puts out scathing statement on the reasoning for the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
Despite doubts and disagreements, Brown still wants a deal on cap and trade in the next month
|Chris Megerian
Gov. Jerry Brown said Thursday there's "a very good chance" of reaching a deal in the next month to extend California's cap-and-trade program for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Brown has urged lawmakers to finish negotiations before the June 15 deadline for approving a new state budget.
There are significant disagreements over how the program should operate, but the governor pointed to support from business groups and even some Republicans.
“The constituency is getting bigger, although there are a number of legislators who aren’t there yet," Brown said.
Reaching the two-thirds vote threshold the governor wants to insulate the program from legal challenges could prove difficult -- especially soon after a bruising battle over raising the gas tax to pay for road repairs -- and some legislative leaders have been skeptical of the deadline.
"It's a lot to do," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) said Wednesday.
Brown emphasized the money generated by cap-and-trade that is being spent to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in disadvantaged neighborhoods.
“I don’t think we should turn our backs on the low-income communities of California," he said.