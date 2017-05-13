Jerry Brown on Donald Trump: 'He doesn't have the answer'

Gov. Jerry Brown said in a national TV interview on Saturday that President Trump was able to tap populist anger on the way to victory last fall, but dismissed his ability to do anything with it after taking office.

"He didn't have the answer, and he's demonstrated he doesn't have the answer," Brown said in a CNN interview with political analyst David Axelrod.

The governor said Hillary Clinton faced daunting odds, as voters too easily saw her candidacy as a third term of former President Obama's policies. And in the wide-ranging conversation, he urged the Democratic Party to embrace the needs of working-class Americans.

Brown said he would have sounded a theme much closer to the one voiced by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, even though Brown endorsed Clinton during the bitter primary contest.

"You've got to say, look, Wall Street is ripping us off. The fact is, the growth at the top is getting more and more. The middle and the lower realms of our society are suffering more insecurity," he said. "Hard to get their kids in college, hard to buy a house, hard to keep a job."

Brown admitted that the approach is reminiscent of his failed 1992 presidential campaign, when he ultimately lost the Democratic nomination to former President Clinton. In that campaign, Brown railed against the influence of money in politics. In the CNN interview, he said the problem is back.

"I think people are damn tired of it," he told Axelrod in the interview taped inside the governor's mansion in Sacramento. "And whatever a politician can do, I think they have to stay away from this whole association of being under the influence of the powerful."

Brown side-stepped direct comment about the current controversy over Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey, except to say that Comey's actions during the campaign in regard to the Clinton email investigation were "unprofessional" and that the timing of Trump's firing "smells" of something other than what's been publicly stated.

The governor has approached Trump's presidency in a more cautious manner than many California Democrats, though he has taken the president to task on the issue of climate change. Brown suggested Trump would do well to pick his battles.