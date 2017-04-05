This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff
- Few voters went to the polls Tuesday, with many precincts reporting low turnout
- The state Senate has taken a big step toward passing legislation to protect immigrants.
- There are new rumblings over the gas tax plan to pay for a new transportation bill.
Jimmy Gomez advances in L.A. congressional race as Ahn claims victory, prepares to face him in June runoff
|Christine Mai-Duc
Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez will advance to a June 6 runoff for the 34th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. With all 192 precincts reporting, Gomez was leading with 28% of the vote in a crowded 24-person field.
Robert Lee Ahn, a former L.A. city planning commissioner, was in second place with just under 19% of the vote.
Both Democrats claimed victory early Wednesday morning, as they positioned themselves for what could be a costly general election.
Parke Skelton, a campaign consultant for Gomez, said the assemblyman's lead in such a crowded field was "astonishing."
"It's a testament to the strong base of support in the district and a powerful grassroots campaign," Skelton said.
Darby Levin, a consultant for the Ahn campaign, said it was clear his guy was moving on to the runoff.
"This is a mandate that politics as usual isn't going to work anymore," Levin said. "This is not, by any stretch of the imagination, a victory for Jimmy."