Jimmy Gomez advances in L.A. congressional race as Ahn claims victory, prepares to face him in June runoff

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez will advance to a June 6 runoff for the 34th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. With all 192 precincts reporting, Gomez was leading with 28% of the vote in a crowded 24-person field.

Robert Lee Ahn, a former L.A. city planning commissioner, was in second place with just under 19% of the vote.

Both Democrats claimed victory early Wednesday morning, as they positioned themselves for what could be a costly general election.

Parke Skelton, a campaign consultant for Gomez, said the assemblyman's lead in such a crowded field was "astonishing."

"It's a testament to the strong base of support in the district and a powerful grassroots campaign," Skelton said.

Darby Levin, a consultant for the Ahn campaign, said it was clear his guy was moving on to the runoff.

"This is a mandate that politics as usual isn't going to work anymore," Levin said. "This is not, by any stretch of the imagination, a victory for Jimmy."