Editorial
Trump's War on Journalism
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

Read our March archives here.

Congressional elections

Jimmy Gomez rolls out endorsement from progressive congressman and early Bernie Sanders backer

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
82°