Judge invalidates law that would have allowed public financing of political campaigns in California

A Superior Court judge has struck down a new law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown that would have allowed cities, counties and the state to provide public financing of political campaigns, ruling that it violates a ban on that use of taxpayer dollars established nearly 30 years ago, officials said Monday.

Judge Timothy M. Frawley in Sacramento ruled that the financing law, which was signed last September, "directly contradicts" Proposition 73, an initiative approved by voters in 1988 that bans use of public money for campaigns.

The judge ruled the new law did not "further the purpose" of Proposition 73, which is the only means in which the Legislature can amend a law passed by the voters.

“We are very pleased with the decision,” said Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn., which filed the lawsuit against Brown.

“It’s a misuse of taxpayer dollars when taxpayer dollars are limited,” Coupal added. “And you are in a situation where the government is picking winners and losers, because how do you decide who gets it [money] and who doesn’t?”

Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), who wrote the legislation, said he will urge the state Attorney General to appeal the decision. “The judge’s ruling is a disappointing setback to communities that rightfully want to reduce the influence of special interest money in campaigns,” Allen said in a statement.

