Sen. Kamala Harris has her first town hall, and the crowd welcomes her home

Sen. Kamala Harris' first town hall as a U.S. senator began with a "welcome home" from the gathered crowd.

"I am so happy to be home, I cannot tell you," she said.

It set the tone of meeting that lasted more than an hour and was largely devoid of the theatrics that have marked other town halls in recent weeks, including the two held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) this week.

The about 800 Californians who attended the midday event at the Holman United Methodist Church in Los Angeles were overwhelmingly polite, booing just once when Harris mentioned the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt. Harris opposed his nomination.

Harris' progressive positions have made her a liberal favorite, while Feinstein's more moderate tendencies have been the target of activists who have protested at her home and office over the last few months, urging her to stand firm against President Trump.

Vans full of Service Employees International Union members came to the town hall, and the dozen or so questions from the audience fell along Harris' known policy positions.

Does she oppose building a wall at the southern border?

“Yes,” she said. “It’s just a stupid use of money.”

Should the U.S. get more involved in the war in Syria?

“I’m absolutely opposed to boots on the ground in Syria,” she said.

Afterward, she stayed for more than a half an hour to take selfies and answer individual questions.