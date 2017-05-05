In California book tour stop, Ohio Gov. John Kasich blasts 'woefully inadequate' GOP healthcare bill

Ohio Gov. John Kasich promotes his new book at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda on Friday.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Friday blasted the healthcare bill Republicans passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, saying that it fails Americans in need.

“This bill … is woefully inadequate and very disappointing,” he said during an appearance at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda. “Put yourself in somebody else’s shoes — how you would like to not be able to get health insurance because you have a preexisting condition, or you’re sick or you don’t have money.”

Kasich, who ran for president in 2016 and only won his home state of Ohio, was speaking at the library to promote his new book, “Two Paths: America Divided or United.”

A staunch opponent of fellow Republican Donald Trump during the GOP primary, Kasich is the subject of speculation about whether he will challenge Trump for the presidency in 2020.

“Everyone goes, are you going to run for office? I’m not even going to think about it 'til you buy my book,” Kasich said to laughter from a crowd gathered in a replica of the White House’s East Room.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a long-time friend of Kasich’s, recently encouraged the Ohio governor to run.

In an interview, Kasich said he was not preparing to run against the president, but did not rule it out.

“Look, I’ve got to finish my job in Ohio. I’m not planning anything like that and I hope the president will do well,” he said. “I want him to be able to unify the country, and I really don’t know what my future is going to be, so we’ll see.”

Trump just marked 100 days in office, and Kasich said he graded the presidency so far as “incomplete.”

“I like the fact he said Dreamers ought to rest comfortably. I think the request for burden-sharing on other countries is good. I don’t like the knock-and-talk policy and I don’t like this healthcare bill,” Kasich said, adding that he was confident it would not pass in the Senate.

During his speech, Kasich decried polarization in the nation’s capital, gerrymandering that he said has forced politicians to be extreme partisans, unfettered spending in politics and the method in which the country selects its presidents.

“These debates are the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen, because it all gets to be about sound bites and getting on the morning news. Now, as you all know, during the campaign I was the Ugandan swimmer at the Olympics — so far in the lane over here you couldn’t even see me half the time,” he said. “There needs to be a better way.”

He blamed the media, saying the networks profited heavily off the debates, and called for alternate formats such as town halls that allow candidates to discuss issues in greater depth.

“Now we are picking a president on the basis of who has the cleverest, most bombastic line so the morning people can put you on television," Kasich said. "And I mean, c’mon folks, look at where we are. This is not a way to pick leaders for the country.”

A man in the crowd yelled out, “You didn’t insult anybody.”

“That’s why I’m here and not in the White House,” Kasich replied.