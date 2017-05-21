Kimberly Ellis calls for an audit of the election for California Democratic Party leader

Kimberly Ellis, who lost a bid to be leader of the California Democratic Party chairperson, calls for an audit of the election.

Democratic organizer Kimberly Ellis, who lost her bid to lead the California Democratic by a razor-thin margin, on Sunday questioned the validity of the election and called for an audit of the vote.

Los Angeles County Democratic Party chairman Eric Bauman eked out a victory Saturday to be the nex state party chairman, beating Ellis by just more than 60 votes, according to the state party.

Close to 3,000 party delegates voted in the election on Saturday at the party's annual convention in Sacramento

“I will not concede this race until we have validated the results,” Ellis said.

A crowd of a couple hundred Ellis supporters gathered at Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento after the convention ended Sunday afternoon to hear Ellis speak. She climbed up to the stage, forgoing a bullhorn, and thanked everyone for their support.

Ellis said she met with California Democratic Party staff and executives and “shared with them some concerns” with some of the voters that were cast. Ellis supporters are questioning whether all the votes came from credentialed party delegates.

“One of the things that party cannot be is a party that’s just like Trump and the Republicans,” Ellis told the crowd. “A party that operates in closed rooms, smoked-filled rooms, behind curtains, in secrecy and shadow. It is time for this party to be a transparent party.”

Ellis, who lives in Richmond, said she and her advisors plan to stay in Sacramento for the next few days to review each and every ballot cast. They will compare them to them delegate registration forms to see if they match. All ballots and other election documents are being kept at the state party’s Sacramento headquarters.

Ellis said she will make a final statement after she has reviewed all the election material.

“This fight is not over,” she said. “When I say this fight, I mean this movement we have created together. It is growing stronger, and louder and more powerful each and every day.”

Ellis was the director of Emerge California, a Bay Area nonprofit organization that trains Democratic women to run for office.