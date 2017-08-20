Kimberly Ellis says 'all options are on the table' after California Democratic Party rules she lost race for chair

Bay Area Democratic activist Kimberly Ellis, who narrowly lost her bid to become the new California Democratic Party leader, said “all options are on the table” now that the party on Sunday rejected her final appeal challenging the election results.

“Today was yet another missed opportunity for us to get the Democratic Party back on track. As we've said from the onset, we were committed to going through the internal process before deciding what's next. We're now soliciting feedback from key supporters and deciding where we go from here,” Ellis said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Ellis said from the outset that she expected her challenge to the election of Eric Bauman as party chairman to be dismissed, saying the process was biased in favor of her rival. She’s also indicated her next step may be to take her case to court.

“As of now, all options are on the table — with some feeling more inevitable than ever,” Ellis said in the statement.