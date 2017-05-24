L.A. Daily News endorses Robert Lee Ahn in 34th Congressional District race

The Los Angeles Daily News has endorsed Robert Lee Ahn in the race to replace Xavier Becerra in Congress. With two Democrats vying for the seat, the newspaper's editorial board said the race "won't change much nationally."

But Ahn, the Daily News says, is "not an assembly-line product of party politics."

The editorial board wrote that while Ahn and Gomez have similar policy positions, Ahn's experience in business and as a former L.A. city planning commissioner will "bring something different" to L.A.'s delegation.

Ahn is also backed by Pastor J. Edgar Boyd of First AME Church, L.A. City Councilman David Ryu and retired NBA player Jason Collins.

The Los Angeles Times editorial board endorsed Jimmy Gomez last week.

Becerra stepped down from his House seat to become California's attorney general.