This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A legislative analysis released on Monday puts the total cost of a single-payer healthcare system in California would be $400 billon a year.
- Democrats say they want to know why the microphone of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) was cut off during her speech to the African American caucus on Saturday.
- Kimberly Ellis, who lost her bid to lead the California Democratic Party by a razor-thin margin, called on Sunday for an audit of the vote.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
L.A. Daily News endorses Robert Lee Ahn in 34th Congressional District race
|Christine Mai-Duc
The Los Angeles Daily News has endorsed Robert Lee Ahn in the race to replace Xavier Becerra in Congress. With two Democrats vying for the seat, the newspaper's editorial board said the race "won't change much nationally."
But Ahn, the Daily News says, is "not an assembly-line product of party politics."
The editorial board wrote that while Ahn and Gomez have similar policy positions, Ahn's experience in business and as a former L.A. city planning commissioner will "bring something different" to L.A.'s delegation.
Ahn is also backed by Pastor J. Edgar Boyd of First AME Church, L.A. City Councilman David Ryu and retired NBA player Jason Collins.
The Los Angeles Times editorial board endorsed Jimmy Gomez last week.
Becerra stepped down from his House seat to become California's attorney general.