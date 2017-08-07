Los Angeles' 2028 Olympic bid will get state financial support, Assembly leader says

The city of Los Angeles' bid to host the 2028 Olympics will receive financial support from the state, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) said in a letter to city officials Monday.

Rendon said he would work with Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) and Gov. Jerry Brown to pass legislation providing state dollars to subsidize the effort if the city goes over budget.

"Securing the 2028 Games reflects a significant achievement," Rendon said in the letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Herb Wesson. "It will benefit the city and the entire state as we showcase the best of Los Angeles and California — with the whole world watching."

The new legislation, Rendon said, would mirror a bill passed last year that provided $250 million to support the city's bid for the 2024 Olympics in case of cost overruns. That legislation, however, only authorized the money for the 2024 summer games, so a different measure will have to be considered. Last year's bill passed with overwhelming backing of lawmakers.

Los Angeles City Council members debated state support at a hearing on the 2028 Olympics bid last week. City Councilman Paul Krekorian said the state should consider upping its contribution because of inflation.

"It occurs to me that as we're talking to the Legislature, perhaps we should discuss with them a similar increase because of the additional cost," Krekorian said.

A Rendon spokesman told the Times that Rendon hadn't decided on the amount of state support because supporters of Los Angeles' bid hadn't formally asked yet.

Brown also expressed support for the Olympics.

"We are pleased to be hosting in 2028 and look forward to working with them on the issue," Brown spokesman Gareth Lacy said.

The full City Council might vote on an agreement to host the games as soon as this week to meet deadlines set by the International Olympic Committee, even though the city doesn't have a final budget or independent evaluation of the spending plan.

Times staff writer Dakota Smith contributed to this report.