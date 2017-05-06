Democrats have pledged to use the healthcare vote against vulnerable Republicans. The fight also has prompted something unusual in Bakersfield: a Republican is mounting a long-shot challenge to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Joe Aleman, a photographer and artist who has never run for office, said that as a Christian he struggled with the details of the House plan to roll back the Affordable Care Act.

Aleman, 41, said he specifically opposes lifting bonus caps for insurance executives and causing an estimated 24 million people to lose health insurance. The measure goes too far, so he feels compelled to challenge the six-term congressman in 2018.

“The whole thing just seems too corrupt, I can't sleep because of it,” Aleman said. “The injustice of it, just the great injustice of it.”

The bill, which narrowly passed the House on Thursday and faces an uphill fight in the Senate, phases out federal funding of expanded access to Medicaid, a move expected to knock millions of people off of Medi-Cal, as the program is known in California.

Health Access California, an advocacy group using UC Berkeley data, estimates that nearly 70,000 people in McCarthy's district alone would lose access to Medi-Cal, and the 23rd District has been a flashpoint for protests about repealing the Affordable Care Act.

“How is this guy throwing his own district under the bus?" Aleman said. “Who would do this to his own people?”

Aleman said his wife, Holly, has fibromyalgia, which insurance companies consider a preexisting condition, and could potentially be affected by the bill, even with her employer-sponsored health insurance. Aleman himself is uninsured — he says it's too expensive.

Aleman acknowledged his candidacy is "the ant against the elephant,” but added, “I know God is behind opposing Kevin with me.” He has not yet opened a campaign committee but he has a website.

McCarthy won reelection with 69% against Democrat Wendy Reed last fall. He has easily defeated challenges from the right.

Aleman found religion and studied theology after what he described as a troubled childhood, including a stint in juvenile hall.

He said political leaders have fallen away from their Biblical role as caretaker of widows and orphans.

“The difference between us and the rest of the world is how we treat our poor and those who don’t have anything,” he said. “We’ve lost something in this. This is people, this is people’s babies. The greater ill is for us to show our lack of humanity.”