More transparency proposed for prescription drug price increases under bill passed by California Senate

Sen. Ed Hernandez (D-Azusa), shown speaking in March, won Senate approval Tuesday on a bill that would require more transparency on drug prices.

Alarmed by skyrocketing prices for some prescription drugs, the California Senate on Tuesday approved a measure aimed at increasing pressure to hold down costs to consumers by requiring more public reporting of price hikes.

The lawmakers approved a bill that would require drug manufacturers to notify health plans and state purchasers such as the prison department of increases in the wholesale cost of drugs in writing at least 90 days before the new costs were to take effect.

The measure also requires that health plans and insurers notify state regulators of pricing information for the most costly drugs.

“We’re not saying that they can’t raise the price. We’re just saying notify us,” Hernandez said during the floor debate. “And if [the price] goes up a significant amount, we should be able to question why.”

The measure passed by a 26-10 vote with some Republicans, including Sen. Ted Gaines of El Dorado Hills, opposed.

Gaines said the pharmaceutical industry’s pricing of drugs helps it pay for development of new medications. “It funds their research,” Gaines said during the debate.

The measure next goes to the Assembly, where a similar bill last year failed to win passage.

Hernandez said more opponents are talking to him this year about possible compromises, although the bill is opposed by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.

Hernandez said the bill is needed, adding that current regulations allow pharmaceutical companies to reap “obscene profits at the expense of the entire healthcare system.”