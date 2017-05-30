This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Legislators at the state Capitol will winnow down the hundreds of bills pending by Friday afternoon, quietly killing some of them which have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."
- Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) said Friday that a Montana congressional candidate's alleged attack on a reporter was wrong "unless the reporter deserved it."
- African Americans in the California Democratic Party want an apology made to Rep. Maxine Water (D-Los Angeles) after her microphone was cut off at last weekend's convention.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
More transparency proposed for prescription drug price increases under bill passed by California Senate
|Patrick McGreevy
Alarmed by skyrocketing prices for some prescription drugs, the California Senate on Tuesday approved a measure aimed at increasing pressure to hold down costs to consumers by requiring more public reporting of price hikes.
The lawmakers approved a bill that would require drug manufacturers to notify health plans and state purchasers such as the prison department of increases in the wholesale cost of drugs in writing at least 90 days before the new costs were to take effect.
The measure also requires that health plans and insurers notify state regulators of pricing information for the most costly drugs.
“We’re not saying that they can’t raise the price. We’re just saying notify us,” Hernandez said during the floor debate. “And if [the price] goes up a significant amount, we should be able to question why.”
The measure passed by a 26-10 vote with some Republicans, including Sen. Ted Gaines of El Dorado Hills, opposed.
Gaines said the pharmaceutical industry’s pricing of drugs helps it pay for development of new medications. “It funds their research,” Gaines said during the debate.
The measure next goes to the Assembly, where a similar bill last year failed to win passage.
Hernandez said more opponents are talking to him this year about possible compromises, although the bill is opposed by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America.
Hernandez said the bill is needed, adding that current regulations allow pharmaceutical companies to reap “obscene profits at the expense of the entire healthcare system.”