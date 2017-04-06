New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio meets with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Lawmakers are considering a $52-billion transportation plan Thursday evening. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.

Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders made a final pitch for support for their transportation plan.

Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election

