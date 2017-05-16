Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has now endorsed two people for one state Democratic Party job

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is running for governor, announced Tuesday that he is supporting Kimberly Ellis' run to become the new chairperson of the California Democratic Party.

Newsom endorsed Ellis’ rival, Eric Bauman, last year and said that he still supports him in an email to state party delegates.

“California Democrats have two strong choices,” Newsom wrote on Tuesday. “… I believe both Kimberly and Eric have the vision and experience to lead our party into the future. Let’s have a civil race, unite our party, and focus on the vital work ahead.”

Newsom said his newfound support of Ellis was prompted by the activist demonstrating her skills during the campaign to lead the state party, the largest and one of the most influential in the nation.

When Newsom endorsed Bauman, the conventional wisdom was that the race would be a cake walk for the longtime member of the state’s Democratic establishment who currently serves as vice chairman of the state party and leader of the Los Angeles County chapter.

But in the ensuing months, Ellis made the race competitive, in part because of a growing anti-establishment faction in the state party inspired by Bernie Sanders’ unsuccessful presidential run in 2016. Notable backers of Ellis, such as the California Nurses Assn., also back Newsom.

Newsom's top rivals in the gubernatorial contest — state Treasurer John Chiang and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa — have backed Bauman.