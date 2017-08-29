This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Violence broke out in the Bay Area even after planned protests were scrapped
Democratic nurse and school board member announces bid against Republican Rep. Jeff Denham
Emergency room nurse Sue Zwahlen is joining the race to try to unseat Central Valley Republican Rep. Jeff Denham.
Zwahlen, a 63-year-old Democrat, has been elected twice to the Modesto City Schools Board of Education.
“I’m a homegrown candidate; I have a lot of experience in bringing people together to solve problems, especially when it comes to healthcare and education,” she said.
Zwahlen was born in Modesto and attended nursing school at the Samuel Merritt Hospital School of Nursing in Oakland. She's been an emergency room nurse for more than 40 years. She is the second nurse who has signed up to run against Denham.
“We need someone, I believe, with my experience and knowledge and intimate experience with patients and the challenges they face every day,” she said.
All of California's Republican members voted for the House GOP healthcare plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, and Democrats are using the vote as a campaign issue.
Democrats have repeatedly targeted the 10th Congressional District, where Denham won reelection in 2016 by less than 5 percentage points. At least 10 people have filed to challenge him in 2018.