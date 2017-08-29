Democratic nurse and school board member announces bid against Republican Rep. Jeff Denham

Emergency room nurse Sue Zwahlen is joining the race to try to unseat Central Valley Republican Rep. Jeff Denham.

Zwahlen, a 63-year-old Democrat, has been elected twice to the Modesto City Schools Board of Education.

“I’m a homegrown candidate; I have a lot of experience in bringing people together to solve problems, especially when it comes to healthcare and education,” she said.

Zwahlen was born in Modesto and attended nursing school at the Samuel Merritt Hospital School of Nursing in Oakland. She's been an emergency room nurse for more than 40 years. She is the second nurse who has signed up to run against Denham.

“We need someone, I believe, with my experience and knowledge and intimate experience with patients and the challenges they face every day,” she said.

All of California's Republican members voted for the House GOP healthcare plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, and Democrats are using the vote as a campaign issue.