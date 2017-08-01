This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Rep. Dana Rohrabacher started recess facing an unfriendly crowd at Politicon in Pasadena
- Angered by his decision to block a bill on single-payer healthcare, a group of activists has launched an effort to recall Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon from office.
- The latest California Politics Podcast looks at the growing rancor inside state Democratic Party ranks.
Oil companies outspent environmentalists during California's climate change negotiations
|Chris Megerian
Oil companies spent $2.5 million lobbying during negotiations over California climate policies this summer, according to new disclosures.
They spent far more than major environmental groups, and more than the $369,791 from Democratic donor Tom Steyer’s NextGen Climate Action.
The reports cover April 1 to June 30 as lawmakers were debating the future of the state's cap-and-trade program, which they ultimately decided to extend. It's an incomplete picture because the reports don't account for the final two weeks of negotiations during early July, which won't be covered until the next quarterly report.
However, it seems unlikely that lobbying dollars from the Western States Petroleum Assn. will exceed the $6.75 million spent in one quarter of 2015.
Spending spiked during that time as lawmakers considered a measure to reduce oil consumption for transportation, a proposal that failed.