Pelosi tells Democrats that GOP is 'stonewalling' on the investigation into Russia and Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that Republicans in Washington are blocking efforts to investigate allegations of Russian influence in the election of President Trump.

"Trump and the Republicans in Congress must stop stonewalling our quest for the facts," Pelosi told delegates to the California Democratic Party convention in Sacramento.

On Wednesday, a special counsel was appointed to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Russian agents and associates of President Trump. The president later called the effort a "witch hunt" and said there was no collusion between his campaign and Russian officials.

Pelosi told delegates to the convention that the selection of Robert S. Mueller III as special prosecutor isn't enough to determine exactly what happened.

"We must continue to press for an independent outside commission to get the truth for the American people," Pelosi said to applause.

The San Francisco Democrat also took jabs at what she called the "cruel agenda" of Trump and congressional Republicans, singling out efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"California Democrats confront the Trump agenda with a party that is strong, dynamic and growing," she said.