House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi: Trump was 'sloppy' if he disclosed sensitive information to Russians

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Monday called news that President Trump may have disclosed high-level intelligence information to Russian officials "sloppy" and a "messy approach to intelligence that is very endangering.”

Pelosi was participating in a town hall hosted by CNN, her second of the year with the network. The Washington Post story that broke the news was posted just hours before the town hall began, and host Chris Cuomo spent the first 20 minutes discussing the news with Pelosi.

The White House has vigorously denied that Trump shared sensitive information with Russian officials.

Pelosi played on the old slogan “loose lips sink ships” that appeared on propaganda posters during World War II.

“We cannot have the president of the United States being casually loose-lipped about confirming something, even if it's in the public domain, to an adversarial nation,” she said.

Her comment mirrored the statement her office sent out soon after the Post story was published, which said that if the story was true, "Trump has compromised a key source of intelligence collection against ISIS and jeopardized the security of the American people."