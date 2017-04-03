Providing driver's licenses to immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally has reduced hit-and-run wrecks, study says

Sonia Soriano, left, with daughter Kelya, 12, was first in line to fill out paperwork at the DMV office in Granada Hills on Jan. 2, the day California started issuing special immigrant licenses.

Providing driver's licenses to immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally has reduced the number of hit-and-run wrecks in California, a new study has found.

The report, released Monday by the Stanford Immigration Policy Lab, provides the first in-depth analysis of the impact of Assembly Bill 60, which in January 2015 allowed immigrants in the country without legal status to apply for special licenses.

More than 600,000 immigrants became eligible to drive legally under the reform in 2015, according to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The report found the law had no discernable effect on the number of traffic wrecks and fatalities in California.

But the report found it did cut the rate of hit-and-run collisions by up to 10%, resulting in roughly 4,000 fewer wrecks overall. It saved about $3.5 million in out-of-pocket expenses for victims, and decreased insurance market distortions by an estimated $17 million, according to the study.

To measure traffic safety, researchers used monthly data on crashes reported by the Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System from the California Highway Patrol. Data were available for each county and month between January 2006 and December 2015, according to the report.