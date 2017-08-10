This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- An office for Rep. Duncan Hunter was searched in connection with an ongoing FBI probe into his campaign spending
- Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa got an earful about his vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
- Gov. Jerry Brown spoke about Trump and the so-called "sanctuary state" bill on NBC's "Meet the Press."
- In the 2018 governor's race, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has pulled ahead of Antonio Villaraigosa with Hollywood donors.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Rep. Rohrabacher wades into Google's firing of controversial memo's author
|Sarah D. Wire
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) took Google to task Thursday for firing a male employee, James Demore, who circulated a memo within the company arguing women are biologically incapable of doing a man’s job in Silicon Valley.
The 3,000-word memo that's caused a hubbub among one of California's more prominent industries and across the country contends men fundamentally have a higher drive for status than women and says the company has a bias toward liberal thought over conservative thought. It states that the company's diversity initiatives should be replaced with "ideological diversity" policies.
Rohrabacher joined the conversation, saying on Twitter he's troubled by the firing. He tweeted: "You shouldn't lose your job for telling the truth!" and "The mistreatment of conservatives and libertarians by tech monopolies is a civil rights issue."
In between sending those tweets, Rohrabacher retweeted a Breitbert article suggesting a scientific basis for Damore's argument and a post about blacklisting potential employees in Silicon Valley.
Rohrabacher is among the California Republicans considered vulnerable in 2018.