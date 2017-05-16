Republican Rep. Steve Knight joins call for special prosecutor to take over FBI's Russia investigation

Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) said Tuesday it is time for a special prosecutor to take over the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“It is time for an investigation of Russia’s intervention in the U.S. election. There is too much at stake at home and abroad to not take this step. There is so much conflicting information from many sources; Americans deserve the opportunity to learn the truth," Knight said in a statement. "As stated before, I continue to support any efforts done by the House Intelligence Committee and join many of my colleagues in supporting the assignment of a special prosecutor to take over the ongoing FBI investigation.”

Knight joins two fellow California Republicans -- Reps. Darrell Issa of Vista and Tom McClintock of Elk Grove -- who have previously said that a special prosecutor, rather than the Justice Department, should be in charge of the ongoing investigation into how Russia sought to interfere with the election and what, if anything, the Trump campaign knew about it.

Knight and Issa both represent districts Hillary Clinton won in 2016, and are on the Democrats' early list of targets in 2018.