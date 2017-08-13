Rep. Ted Lieu endorses state Treasurer John Chiang for California governor

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) endorsed John Chiang in the governor’s race on Sunday.

“John has a strong record of standing up for the common person, taking a different road and getting things done,” Lieu said in statement. “We need a candidate we can trust, one we can relate to, one with the courage to hold others accountable. The future is uncertain but we have an opportunity to leave them in capable hands. We need new leadership that doesn't add to the rhetoric but instead is resistant to policies that take us backwards in the progress we have made in this country.”

Lieu and Chiang, the state treasurer, spent the day campaigning in Southern California. The duo hosted a Facebook Live event in the morning, greeted voters on the Santa Monica Pier and attended a barbecue with state Democratic Party delegates in Westwood Park.

Lieu has gained prominence among California Democrats because of his vocal opposition to Trump.

Chiang is among the top Democrats in the race, but lags behind front-runner Gavin Newsom in fundraising and the polls, in part because he is largely unknown to voters.