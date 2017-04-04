This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- See live election results and follow along with us as votes are tallied
- Few voters went to the polls Tuesday, with many precincts reporting low turnout
- The state Senate has taken a big step toward passing legislation to protect immigrants.
- There are new rumblings over the gas tax plan to pay for a new transportation bill.
Meet the men leading L.A.'s congressional race in early returns
|Melissa Leu
It's looking like it will be a long night of vote-counting, but with just a few precincts reporting in the special election, two Democrats led the race for the 34th Congressional District in Los Angeles.
Here's a look at who they are:
Robert Lee Ahn is a businessman and former L.A. city planning commissioner. He raised the most money -- more than $338,700 -- in the latest campaign finance reports. If Ahn wins, he would be the only Korean American in Congress and the first Korean American Democrat to be elected to the body.
Jimmy Gomez is a state assemblyman who represents an area that substantially overlaps the congressional district that was held by former Rep. Xavier Becerra before he was named attorney general. He raised the second-highest amount, according to the latest campaign finance reports.