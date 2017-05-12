Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's opponent slams him over healthcare vote in new ad

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's recent vote to roll back the Affordable Care Act is the centerpiece of a new online ad from one of his 2018 opponents, Laguna Beach real estate businessman and attorney Harley Rouda.

The minute-long ad will run on Facebook for the next few weeks, Rouda's campaign said.

"This new ad articulates these two sharply contrasting visions for where to take our healthcare system in the months and years ahead," Rouda said in a statement.

It's the second ad from Rouda. Democrats have targeted Rohrabacher and six other Republicans who represent districts that voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Rohrabacher won reelection to his seat by a 16.6% margin in November. Two other Democrats have also announced plans to challenge him in 2018.