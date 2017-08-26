There was a cardboard cutout at Duncan Hunter's 'empty chair' town hall, but no Duncan Hunter

Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter of Alpine wasn't there, but a picture of his face pasted on a cardboard cutout of President Trump's body was.

More than 150 people gathered at Cuyamaca College in El Cajon on Saturday for an event billed by liberal activist groups as an "empty chair" town hall when Hunter didn't respond to their invite.

The event featured a mock trial of Hunter for allegedly misusing campaign funds, as well as speeches about healthcare, climate change and immigration.

Nancy Roy, 66, of Ramona said she wasn’t really expecting Hunter to be there, but she was hopeful.

“I was disappointed that our representative was not there,” Roy said. “It’s very disappointing that someone who is supposed to represent our community never shows up, is not accessible, doesn’t answer phone calls or emails.”

"Empty chair" town halls have become a frequent tactic of liberal groups looking to unseat congressional Republicans. Hunter had several other public appearances during the August recess, but not an in-person town hall. His last town hall was in March.

The ongoing FBI investigation into Hunter’s campaign spending came up repeatedly throughout the afternoon, including the now-infamous expenditure to fly the Hunter family rabbit on a plane. (Before the event began, a man in a rabbit costume collected donations to help pay for the space.)

One of the speakers, attorney Judi Sanzo, discussed the details of the investigation, including the recently reported FBI raid of Hunter's treasurer's office. She said the investigation has made Hunter “irrelevant, even if he hasn’t become indicted yet.”

Hunter has repaid $62,000 to his campaign and his attorney has said the congressman is cooperating with the investigation.