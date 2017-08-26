This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
There was a cardboard cutout at Duncan Hunter's 'empty chair' town hall, but no Duncan Hunter
|Sarah D. Wire
Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter of Alpine wasn't there, but a picture of his face pasted on a cardboard cutout of President Trump's body was.
More than 150 people gathered at Cuyamaca College in El Cajon on Saturday for an event billed by liberal activist groups as an "empty chair" town hall when Hunter didn't respond to their invite.
The event featured a mock trial of Hunter for allegedly misusing campaign funds, as well as speeches about healthcare, climate change and immigration.
Nancy Roy, 66, of Ramona said she wasn’t really expecting Hunter to be there, but she was hopeful.
“I was disappointed that our representative was not there,” Roy said. “It’s very disappointing that someone who is supposed to represent our community never shows up, is not accessible, doesn’t answer phone calls or emails.”
"Empty chair" town halls have become a frequent tactic of liberal groups looking to unseat congressional Republicans. Hunter had several other public appearances during the August recess, but not an in-person town hall. His last town hall was in March.
The ongoing FBI investigation into Hunter’s campaign spending came up repeatedly throughout the afternoon, including the now-infamous expenditure to fly the Hunter family rabbit on a plane. (Before the event began, a man in a rabbit costume collected donations to help pay for the space.)
One of the speakers, attorney Judi Sanzo, discussed the details of the investigation, including the recently reported FBI raid of Hunter's treasurer's office. She said the investigation has made Hunter “irrelevant, even if he hasn’t become indicted yet.”
Hunter has repaid $62,000 to his campaign and his attorney has said the congressman is cooperating with the investigation.
Despite winning his suburban San Diego seat by nearly 27 percentage points in November, Hunter is one the California Republicans Democrats are hoping to topple in 2018. He’s drawn more than half a dozen opponents so far, including two Republicans. At least two of his challengers were at Saturday's event.
Though the event was pitched as a town hall, those who attended didn’t get to ask the speakers questions.
La Mesa resident Jennifer Bergovoy, 61, said she wasn’t very politically engaged before the 2016 election and she was hoping to hear more about Democrats' plans for the 50th District.
“I wanted to hear what the Democrats had to say, what their position is on issues. We all know why we are against Hunter so I really wasn’t here to hear more about that, but I did get an earful of that,” she said.