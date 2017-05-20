This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.
Here's what we're watching right now at the California Democratic Party convention in Sacramento:
- On Saturday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi admonished GOP members of Congress for "stonewalling" the investigation of allegations of Russian influence in the election of President Trump.
- The convention kicked off Friday with rallies, F-bombs and a speech from Democratic National Committeee Chairman Tom Perez.
Single-payer healthcare backers disrupt California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon's convention speech
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) introduced himself to convention-goers as a "slacker turned professor" now representing a southeast Los Angeles district in need of "environmental justice... social justice... economic justice" from progressive Democrats.
But his address was soon drowned out by chanters calling for single-payer healthcare, an emerging litmus test for the left that has inspired a number of outbursts at the Democratic gathering this weekend.
As single-payer cries grew, Democratic Party Chair John Burton interrupted to chastise the chanters with an expletive-laced plea to show respect.
With exasperation, he derided the interrupters for acting "like single-payer is controversial among Democrats."
In fact, although most Democratic legislators like to express their support for the concept of single-payer healthcare, many, including Rendon, have expressed concern about how such an overhaul would be financed.