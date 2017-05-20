Single-payer healthcare backers disrupt California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon's convention speech

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) introduced himself to convention-goers as a "slacker turned professor" now representing a southeast Los Angeles district in need of "environmental justice... social justice... economic justice" from progressive Democrats.

But his address was soon drowned out by chanters calling for single-payer healthcare, an emerging litmus test for the left that has inspired a number of outbursts at the Democratic gathering this weekend.

As single-payer cries grew, Democratic Party Chair John Burton interrupted to chastise the chanters with an expletive-laced plea to show respect.

With exasperation, he derided the interrupters for acting "like single-payer is controversial among Democrats."

In fact, although most Democratic legislators like to express their support for the concept of single-payer healthcare, many, including Rendon, have expressed concern about how such an overhaul would be financed.