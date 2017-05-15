California state controller seeks additional restrictions on state tax board to prevent conflicts of interest

State Controller Betty Yee called Monday for new restrictions on the Board of Equalization.

State Controller Betty T. Yee on Monday proposed new rules aimed at preventing conflicts of interest and other ethical lapses by members of California’s tax board while it awaits the results of investigations by the state Department of Justice and others into allegations of mismanagement.

Gov. Jerry Brown last month stripped the state Board of Equalization of hiring and contracting powers and asked Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to investigate allegations that board members improperly transferred and used board employees for political purposes.

In the meantime, Yee, who is an ex officio member of the board, proposed a new board governance policy that set goals requiring the board to act ethically, openly and with accountability.

It addressed complaints that board members have circumvented the executive director to tell staff what to do, reassigning civil servants to improper postings that benefit the board members.

“Individual board members are not to become involved in operational management and should not participate in routine staff meetings or other staff activities unless specifically requested by the executive director,” the policy says.

The policy to be considered by the board at its meeting this month also prohibits board members from actions posing a conflict of interest, including the acceptance of gifts from special interests.

“Clearly, a governance policy is urgently needed to create board member oversight, accountability and efficiency,” Yee said in a statement. “While I continue to work with the Legislature and the governor to craft comprehensive BOE reforms, a new governance policy will help guide the board toward more ethical decision-making.”

Yee had previously called for an overhaul of the board removing many powers that don’t involve hearing tax appeals.

The new policy would allow the board to discipline members who fail to meet standards of conduct.

“Any public discipline will be imposed in open session at a duly-noticed meeting of the board, and only upon adoption of a motion by the board,” the policy says.