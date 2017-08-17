Campaign finance agency lifts contribution limit to Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman as he fights off recall threat

The state campaign watchdog agency voted Thursday to lift limits on contributions from elected officials to candidates facing recalls, boosting Sen. Josh Newman’s effort to fend off a campaign to remove him from office for voting for a gas-tax increase.

The 3-1 vote by the state Fair Political Practices Commission rejects an initial opinion by its attorneys that supported past advice letters declaring that legislators can give no more than $4,400 to colleagues fighting recalls.

The Democratic Senate Caucus, of which Newman, a Fullerton lawmaker, is a member, requested the change.

Approved after tense exchanges between commissioners, the new opinion takes effect immediately, and some predict a flood of new contributions to Newman from other legislators, even though elections officials are still counting signatures to see if a recall qualifies for the ballot.

Commissioner Allison Hayward said the limit on the contributions is not supported by regulations and is unfair because there is no limit on contributions to campaigns to recall officials.

“What we’ve got right now is a situation where there is a restriction on one side of an essentially bilateral battle ... that doesn’t apply to the other side,” Hayward said. “It’s pretty clear to me that, at least at the U.S. Supreme Court, such imbalances just can’t be tolerated.”

Chairwoman Jodi Remke cast the only vote against the change, noting the position that the contributions should be limited has been held by the panel since 2002 based on staff interpretations of the law. She said she was concerned about the timing as the Democratic senator faces a recall.

“I will be issuing a dissenting opinion,” Remke told the panel. “I believe this is the wrong time and wrong venue for us to reverse a longstanding commission interpretation of a statute.”

Remke disputed that the rule creates unfairness in the election, noting elected officials can already contribute unlimited amounts to fight a recall, as long as it does not go to a committee controlled by the candidate under threat.

The quick action on the Democrats' request has drawn criticism from the California Republican Party, which has also complained that Commissioner Brian Hatch did not publicly disclose a meeting and text message exchange he had with Richard Rios, an attorney for the Democrats.

Commissioner Maria Audero disputed that the change was mishandled, or that it should be delayed because there is a pending recall.

“We answer to the people who come before us and ask us to do something. We don’t control when they come before us,” Audero said. “Our duty is to respond. Our duty is not to fabricate some nefarious intent to a reason why something is before us.”

Audero said the criticism that the decision is political because the supporters were all appointed by Democrats is “comical” because Audero and Hayward are Republicans.