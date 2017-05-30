California state Senate advances bill to ban smoking and use of e-cigarettes in government housing

The state Senate voted to ban the use of tobacco products in government housing projects for low-income residents.

Californians would no longer be able to use tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, in public housing and within 25 of those buildings under a measure approved Tuesday by the state Assembly.

Assemblyman Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) said the measure builds on a smoking ban approved last year for federal public housing projects by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In addition to applying the smoking ban to state housing, expansion to include e-cigarettes makes sure the law cover new technology in tobacco use. The bill takes effect by July 30, 2018. Wood said tobacco-related diseases cost taxpayers significant funds each year.

“This bill will save money but will more importantly save lives,” Wood told his colleagues before the vote.

The measure is opposed by the Western Center on Law and Poverty, which worries it will lead to more evictions.