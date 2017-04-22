Tom Steyer is on the fence about running for office, but his March for Science address sounded like a stump speech

Will environmental activist and mega political donor Tom Steyer make a run for governor? Keep waiting for that answer.

Steyer gave a fiery speech in front of a large, cheering crowd at the Los Angeles March for Science Saturday that had all the hallmarks of a stump speech, including talk about rebuilding the state, creating jobs and helping children.

But when The Times asked if he was close to making a decision about a gubernatorial bid, he responded: "I don't think I have to make a decision yet."

Steyer added that he and his political advocacy group NextGen Climate, which sponsored the Los Angeles march, will be battling President Trump's administration as the 2018 midterm elections approach.

He was the nation's biggest individual donor in the 2014 elections, and in 2016 he was a major force behind seven state ballot measures.

"I am obviously completely committed to fighting these guys," he said of the Trump administration.

Steyer's speech was marked by soaring rhetoric about California exceptionalism as he spoke about the state as a global leader.

"California leads into the future," he said. "When you talk about research and technology and innovation and new industries — that is California. That is who we are and what we do."

He ended with his fist raised in the air:

"The answer is not going to come out of Washington, D.C. It is going to come out of the Golden State of California. We cannot falter, we cannot flinch and we cannot fail. On we go."