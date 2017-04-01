Is George Takei really planning a run for Congress against Rep. Devin Nunes?

(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)

No, Mr. Sulu is not running for Congress. Star Trek actor and civil-rights advocate George Takei on Friday posted a link on social media to an article that said he planned to challenge Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), the head of the House Intelligence Committee who has been in the news recently due to his handling of the investigation of Russia’s interference in the presidential election.

Most media outlets, including The Times, were skeptical because of the timing — today is April Fool’s Day. And on Saturday, Takei admitted that it was a gag, but he used the attention to promote the candidacy of Jon Ossoff, who is running for Congress in a special election in Georgia later this month.