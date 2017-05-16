Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, center, with family and supporters at a campaign event in February.

Our Revolution, the political group Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders launched from the ashes of his presidential campaign, has endorsed Democrat Jimmy Gomez in the race for L.A.'s 34th Congressional District.

In a statement, executive director Shannon Jackson cited Gomez's upbringing and said he "knows the struggles that too many families face."

"Through being raised in a house in which both parents worked multiple jobs to help his family make ends meet, Jimmy understands the importance of access to healthcare, paid family leave, and education," Jackson said, citing legislation Gomez, a three-term state assemblyman, helped pass to expand California's paid family leave law.

The 34th Congressional District is one of the few in California where Sanders won over Hillary Clinton in last year's presidential primary, and Our Revolution's endorsement was highly sought after. The fledgling group, which operates separately from Sanders and aims to propel progressive candidates to office, has been known to raise money for the candidates it endorses.

When multiple Sanders-affiliated candidates jumped into the April primary to replace Rep. Xavier Becerra, the group declined to endorse, citing a split in its base.

Gomez, who faces fellow Democrat Robert Lee Ahn in the June 6 runoff for the seat, has been consolidating support from progressive corners since the primary, with endorsements from the California Nurses Assn. and other prominent Sanders backers, including Our Revolution board member Lucy Flores.