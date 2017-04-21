Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

Rep. Ted Lieu's Trump trolling continues, this time from a town hall with a Kathy Griffin assist

Javier Panzar

Rep. Ted Lieu hasn't stopped messing with President Trump on Twitter. 

This week's episode revolved around Lieu's Thursday town hall and featured actress Kathy Griffin: "Full capacity, no Russian agents."

Lieu has been aggressively poking Trump on Twitter since he was inaugurated, and as he told Times columnist Steve Lopez last month:

“Michelle Obama had that beautiful line, ‘When they go low, we go high,’” said Lieu. “I thought about it a lot. But I also thought, ‘We lost the election.’ My view now is that when they go low, we fight back.”

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
81°