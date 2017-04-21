This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sen. Ted Cruz popped up in Orange County this week.
- Here's how much the candidates spent for each vote in L.A.'s congressional primary.
- Feinstein indicates she's waiting for family health issues to resolve before announcing 2018 plans.
- Here's the latest on the saga unfolding at the state Board of Equalization.
Rep. Ted Lieu's Trump trolling continues, this time from a town hall with a Kathy Griffin assist
|Javier Panzar
Rep. Ted Lieu hasn't stopped messing with President Trump on Twitter.
This week's episode revolved around Lieu's Thursday town hall and featured actress Kathy Griffin: "Full capacity, no Russian agents."
Lieu has been aggressively poking Trump on Twitter since he was inaugurated, and as he told Times columnist Steve Lopez last month:
“Michelle Obama had that beautiful line, ‘When they go low, we go high,’” said Lieu. “I thought about it a lot. But I also thought, ‘We lost the election.’ My view now is that when they go low, we fight back.”