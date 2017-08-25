This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Updates from the Bay Area protests
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Fake news is the new threat to elections, Facebook security chief says
|Jazmine Ulloa
Facebook security chief Alex Stamos says the social media network has massively expanded its team to target the threats of cyberwarfare that trickle down from countries like Russia and China.
But it is increasingly focused on the subtle ways in which attackers can manipulate digital propaganda and misinformation to affect the outcome of elections around the world — a new risk that requires little or no traditional expertise on information security.
“We talk about the U.S. and Russia a lot, but the truth is there is lots of places in the world where the same kind of activity is being seen on a smaller scale,” he said this week in San Francisco during the Enigma Interviews, a series of cybersecurity conversations hosted by the Advanced Computing Systems Association, or USENIX.
In emerging democracies where violence often erupts after elections, he said, the manipulation of media can contribute to a death toll.
Since the election of President Trump in November, Facebook, Google and Twitter have found themselves under fire from critics who say they helped peddle the fake news that some media experts believe influenced American voters. As a special prosecutor's investigation continues into Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election, U.S. intelligence experts have testified that the spread of false information, through social media trolls, was among the tools Russian President Vladimir Putin used to sway ballot box results.
Facebook since has published a white paper on its effort to spot fake accounts and aberrations in content, and devoted $1 million in funding for defensive research. It also is the founding sponsor of the Defending Digital Democracy Project.
The initiative, hosted at Harvard University's Belfer Center, is led by former managers for the presidential campaigns of Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Mitt Romney, both targets of foreign hackers.
The bipartisan project aims to bring together political operatives and cyber and national security leaders to develop strategies, threat-response tactics and "practical playbooks" to improve the cybersecurity of campaigns and elections agencies.
"Our goal is for these groups to assist each other and share information directly to build greater resiliency into our elections," Stamos said.