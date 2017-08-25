Facebook security chief Alex Stamos says the social media network has massively expanded its team to target the threats of cyberwarfare that trickle down from countries like Russia and China.

But it is increasingly focused on the subtle ways in which attackers can manipulate digital propaganda and misinformation to affect the outcome of elections around the world — a new risk that requires little or no traditional expertise on information security.

“We talk about the U.S. and Russia a lot, but the truth is there is lots of places in the world where the same kind of activity is being seen on a smaller scale,” he said this week in San Francisco during the Enigma Interviews, a series of cybersecurity conversations hosted by the Advanced Computing Systems Association, or USENIX.

In emerging democracies where violence often erupts after elections, he said, the manipulation of media can contribute to a death toll.