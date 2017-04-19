DNC Chairman Tom Perez to address California Democrats at state party convention next month

Democratic National Committee leader Tom Perez will address California Democrats at their annual convention in May, the state party announced Wednesday.

Perez, who was elected chairman of the DNC in February, previously served as secretary of Labor under President Obama.

The state party convention takes place May 19 to 21 in Sacramento. The state party did not say which day Perez will deliver his keynote address; it previously announced Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) would speak on May 20.

Thousands of delegates and guests attend the annual gathering, which includes speeches from elected officials, strategy sessions and parties. This year’s agenda includes electing a new state party chairman to replace John Burton, who is retiring after serving in the role of nearly a decade.

Delegates can also expect to be courted by the candidates considering gubernatorial runs in 2018, when Gov. Jerry Brown will leave office because of term limits.