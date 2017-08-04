Rep. Linda Sanchez takes 'empty chair' at town hall, talks strategy with those hoping to defeat Rep. Ed Royce

Rep. Linda Sanchez attended a town hall Thursday night, but it wasn't on her home turf.

The Democrat appeared at a forum for constituents of Republican Rep. Ed Royce of Fullerton at the invitation of liberal groups working to oust him next year.

Royce was invited but declined to attend the event, the latest in a series of "empty chair" town halls organized by constituents clamoring for face-time with Republican members of Congress.

With most audience members in agreement with Sanchez's left-leaning policy positions, the event unfolded more like a strategy session for liberal activists looking to take back the House in 2018.

Fielding questions on fighting efforts to repeal Obamacare, stopping deportations of immigrants in the country illegally and the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Sanchez repeatedly circled back to the importance of the midterm elections next year.

"The only way we move a progressive agenda is if we get a majority back, that's the first step," Sanchez told a crowd of about 200 people in a Fullerton community center. "We have to be smart and think about how do we increase the number of members of Congress that ... can get us that run to win the ballgame and that's what we need to focus on in the 2018 election cycle."

Also in attendance were Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton), who represents part of Royce's district, and several candidates hoping to unseat him, including Democrats Phil Janowicz, Mai Khanh Tran, Sam Jammal and Gil Cisneros and independent candidate Julio Castaneda. They were spotted shaking hands with attendees as they waited in line to enter and some posed questions to Sanchez and Quirk-Silva.