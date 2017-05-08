Trump bashing begins in California's race for state insurance commissioner

President Donald Trump may not be running for California insurance commissioner but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a political target in the campaign.

State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Garden) devoted his first online ad in the 2018 race to depicting Trump as anti-immigrant, anti-woman, anti-health care and a climate-change denier. Lara urged voters to support his campaign for insurance commissioner so he can protect California from Trump’s reach.

“His hate has only made me more determined to empower Californians to control their own lives,” Lara proclaims in the ad, which was released on Monday.