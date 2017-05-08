This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Half of California's House GOP members said they were undecided up until they all voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and two of those Republican congressmen traded last-minute jabs just before the vote.
- This assemblyman wants voters to have a chance to repeal something else: California's brand new gas tax increase.
Trump bashing begins in California's race for state insurance commissioner
|Phil Willon
President Donald Trump may not be running for California insurance commissioner but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a political target in the campaign.
State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Garden) devoted his first online ad in the 2018 race to depicting Trump as anti-immigrant, anti-woman, anti-health care and a climate-change denier. Lara urged voters to support his campaign for insurance commissioner so he can protect California from Trump’s reach.
“His hate has only made me more determined to empower Californians to control their own lives,” Lara proclaims in the ad, which was released on Monday.
In the ad, Lara walks down the median of Ocean Boulevard in downtown Long Beach while he criticizes the Republican president for continuing to attack immigrants such as his mother and father, a former seamstress and a factory worker.
The ads notes Lara’s support of tough environmental laws, equal pay for women and the DREAM Act, which makes immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally while they were children eligible for state assistance to pay for college.
Lara is one of four Democrats who has officially declared an intention to run for insurance commissioner, joining Democratic Assembly members Susan Bonilla and Henry Perea, as well as Paul Song, a Santa Monica radiation oncologist and former leader of the California progressive group Courage Campaign.