Villaraigosa tells Democrats to focus less on people who drive Teslas and more on Californians who ride the bus

Democratic delegates at the state party convention begin to file out during an address by former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa told California Democrats at their convention Saturday that too many people in the state have been left behind in the economic recovery, saying the party needs to “look in the mirror” and bring a renewed effort to creating jobs and improving public schools.

Villaraigosa, a 2018 candidate for governor, called on California to lead the resistance against President Trump and the Republican Congress, saying the nation was looking to the state to lead the way to protect immigrants, religious freedoms and civil rights.

“We’re here today to fight for the soul of our party and our most cherished values,” Villaraigosa told party delegates gathered inside the cavernous Sacramento Convention Center. “Standing up to Trump takes more than talk and tweets. It takes action.”

Villaraigosa, who launched his campaign in November, hewed toward the central themes of his campaign, economic opportunity and education, saying both are pivotal if California hopes to help those parts of the state still in financial despair.

He also chided party members, saying it needed to focus less on people who drive Teslas and more on Californians who take the bus.

Villaraigosa had the misfortune of speaking just after candidates in the hotly contested race for state party chairperson delivered their speeches. Hundreds of delegates started heading for the exits during Villaraigosa's speech, creating a clamor that made it difficult to hear.

“My time is up,” he said at the end of his remarks, “but I ask you to support a candidate who has been in the trenches his whole life, fighting for working people.”