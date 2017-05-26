Rob Reiner, Hollywood bigwigs and Netflix co-founder team up to give Villaraigosa's campaign a major cash boost

Hollywood heavyweights are set to host a major fundraiser for Antonio Villaraigosa’s gubernatorial campaign on June 15, ensuring an infusion of large contributions shortly before a key fundraising deadline.

Donors are being asked to contribute up to $29,200 to attend a “summer reception” at the home of media executive Peter Chernin and his wife Megan, the site of a celebrity-studded fundraiser for President Obama in 2013.

Co-hosts include Paramount Pictures chief Jim Gianopulos, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, video game honcho Robert Kotick, comedian George Lopez, Sony chief Michael Lynton, NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, producer Rob Reiner, super-agent Rick Rosen, producer Orly Adelson, former U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos, former White House decorator Michael Smith and attorney Michael Tuchin.

Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles, entered the governor’s race in November. Through the end of 2016, he raised $2.7 million, a respectable haul in a short time period when Democratic donors were reeling from the presidential election and distracted by the holidays.

But his fundraising lags behind that of his top rivals, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Treasurer John Chiang. So political observers will be scrutinizing his next financial disclosure report, which will cover the first six months of 2017. The fundraiser occurs 15 days before the fundraising period closes on June 30.