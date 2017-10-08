Vice President Mike Pence leaves NFL game after anthem protests

Vice President Mike Pence, front center, stands during the playing of the national anthem at the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers football game on Sunday. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Vice President Mike Pence has left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee. The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday. Manning will become the first Indianapolis-era player in Colts history to have his number retired and will also be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. But Pence didn't stick around long. Pence said on Twitter :

The White House also issued a statement from Pence, in which he says Americans should rally around the flag. Pence said: “I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.” President Trump tweeted that he had asked Pence to leave if any players kneeled.