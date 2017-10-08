Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
Vice President Mike Pence leaves NFL game after anthem protests
|Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence has left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee.
The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday. Manning will become the first Indianapolis-era player in Colts history to have his number retired and will also be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.
But Pence didn't stick around long.
Pence said on Twitter :
The White House also issued a statement from Pence, in which he says Americans should rally around the flag. Pence said: “I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.”
President Trump tweeted that he had asked Pence to leave if any players kneeled.
Pence is a noted sports fan. The game was the second major event he attended in his home state since taking office in January. He also attended May's Indianapolis 500, a family tradition.
But Pence couldn't come to Manning's statue unveiling Saturday afternoon, which was attended by a number of luminaries including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Pence spent most of Saturday honoring victims of the Las Vegas shooting before returning to his home state.
