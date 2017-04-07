Anthony Johnson says his maturity should make him champion at UFC 210

Anthony Johnson says he expects to become the new light-heavyweight champion Saturday night at UFC 210 in Buffalo, N.Y., because he’s a different fighter than he was in losing to champion Daniel Cormier two years ago.

Elevating to the moment, and the belt, also has something to do with becoming a better person, Johnson says.

“I mind my business more than I ever have. I pay more mind to whom I associate with,” Johnson, 33, said. “I’m to the point, I say, ‘Screw it, I’ve been through the ringer and survived it.’ I’ll always keep fighting, keep being myself and be as respectful as I can be to stay as true to myself as I can and stay humble.”

Johnson pleaded no contest to a 2009 domestic violence case involving a former girlfriend and got into a dispute with a woman whose yoga mat he threw during a 2015 workout at a gym.

But Johnson, who has piled up three impressive UFC victories, says he has avoided such trouble.

“I feel at peace. I’m seriously happy, dude, and I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy. I definitely feel like it’s my time right now,” Johnson said.

“I learned you can’t control everything. You’ve got to roll with the dice sometimes…. Nobody’s bothering me anymore. I’m happy. I’m in a better place. I’m stress free.”

Since the 2015 third-round submission loss to Cormier in a non-title fight, Johnson has knocked out Jimi Manuwa (second round), Ryan Bader (first round) and Glover Teixeira (first round), outlanding his foes in strikes by a combined 40-9.

“I’m not the same fighter I was back then [against Cormier],” Johnson said. “I’m a deadlier fighter, a more seasoned fighter. I know he believes in himself. He’s his biggest cheerleader — someone has to build up his confidence and that’s what he’s doing — but my last three fights have proven how I’m different than my last fight with D.C. I put these guys away. I don’t wait around. I do what I have to do to win. They make a mistake and it’s lights out. That’s just how it is.

“This fight can be whatever. I’m ready for whatever D.C. can throw at me. But if he stands there and tries to dish with me, be my guest.”

Johnson weighed in Friday under the 205-pound limit while Cormier missed weight by 1.2 pounds, then stepped back on the scale less than five minutes later, pressed his hands atop a towel hiding his bare body and met weight.

Johnson is content that Cormier, 38, is the one navigating the drama this time around.

In addition to the fighting lessons he gains from his coaches, he said he leans on inspiration from family members, starting with his late “granddad,” Morris Johnson, who left him with the words, “Fight like you’re fighting a lion on the other side of that cage.”

Since then, he’s received a steady stream of messages, usually quoting Bible scripture, from his grandmother, Parlene Johnson, and words of love from his sister, Sherri Kates.

“Everybody plays an important role. Every fight, somebody says something. It’s never the same person. But they say something that lights a fire under me and makes me want to train harder and fight more,” Johnson said. “It always happens at the right time. Sometimes, I think so much about the fight, what I need to do, what I need to stay away from, and then somebody says something and it’s like right on time and everything starts clicking.

“The texts from my sister are to the point, so right on time, I’ve told her, ‘You’re getting too good at this.’ Everything has fallen into place for me, and I feel like I’m here for a reason.”

